Stocks to buy: Godrej Properties and Fortis Healthcare among top picks, here's why
Stocks to buy: Godrej Properties, Fortis Healthcare and Granules India among top choice by Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
Indian stock market: The index has remained sideways throughout the session, reflecting a pause in the market trend following the formation of a hanging man pattern. The sentiment may continue to remain sideways due to the lack of a directional breakout or pattern formation. At the higher end, 22650 might prove to be a crucial resistance level. A fresh rally is not anticipated as long as the index remains below 22650. On the lower end, support is evident at 22300; if breached, the index might decline towards the 22000-21900 range.
