Stocks to buy: Granules and Suzlon among top bets, here's why
Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities has recommended to buy Granules and Suzlon shares on June 24.
Indian stock market: Nifty has been hovering within the 23300 to 23600 range, indicating indecisiveness, which sets the stage for a very volatile monthly expiry. A decisive move above 23600 might take the index towards 24000 in the short term, whereas failure to hold above 23300 might trigger panic in the market. Below 23300, the Nifty might fall towards 22750 in the short term.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started