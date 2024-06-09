Stocks to buy: Granules and Tata Motors looking attractive, here's why
Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, recommends Granules and Tata Motors to buy next week.
Indian stock market: The Nifty moved up significantly after a flat closing in the previous trading session. The short-term trend looks very positive as the index closed near an all-time high. Going forward, the market remains a buy on dips as long as 23000 is not broken. On the higher end, the index might move towards 23500-23600. On the lower end, profit booking might occur only below 23000.03:40 PM.
