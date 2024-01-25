Stocks to buy: Granules India, Jay Bharat Maruti among three fundamental stock picks by HDFC Securities
Stocks to buy: HDFC Securities has three fundamental stock picks that it expects to give decent returns in the medium to long term. Based on strong fundamentals, it recommends buying Granules India, Jay Bharat Maruti and Shree Digvijay Cement for a time horizon of 2-3 quarters.
Stocks to buy: The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, traded lower on Thursday dragged by selling in IT, pharma and financial stocks amid mixed global cues.
