Stocks to buy: Grasim to NTPC - Bharat K of Ventura recommends these shares for short-term; Do you own?

Stock market today: The Indian stock market continued its upward momentum on Monday, marking its fifth straight session of gains, driven by strong buying in banking, IT, energy, and auto sectors. The benchmark Sensex surged over 1,000 points, or 1.3%, while the Nifty 50 crossed the 24,000 mark. A sharp rally in banking stocks pushed the Bank Nifty index to record highs.

During intraday trade, the Sensex soared by 1,056.56 points, reaching 79,609.76, and the Nifty 50 climbed 333.9 points to touch 24,185.55.

“The significant surge in the Sensex and Nifty today, with the Nifty surpassing 24,150, is fueled by robust Q4 earnings from major private sector banks like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, showcasing strong deposit growth and asset quality. This impressive performance in the banking sector, which holds substantial weight in the indices, has ignited strong buying interest, propelling the Nifty Bank index to a record high. Positive global cues, including a weakening US dollar and the extension of US tariff exemptions for India, have further bolstered market sentiment by making Indian assets more attractive to foreign investors and easing trade concerns,” said brokerage firm Ventura.

Bharat K Gala, COO at Ventura has recommended three shares to buy for both short and long-term - NTPC Green Energy, Bajaj Housing Finance, and GRASIM Industries.

Stocks to buy 1] NTPC Green Energy: Buy at ₹ 108 | Target Price: ₹ 150 | View: Short-term bullish The stock started its downfall from 155 (Dec 2024). Steady continuous downtrend prevailed, and the stock made a low of 84.60(March 2025). The stock continuously traded below average From Dec 2024 to March 2025.

The stock rallied to 105 on continuous buying but faced profit booking and made a higher bottom formation at 87 in April 2025. As seen in the above charts recently the stock crossed the intermediate high of 105 and reached a high of 111. Recently after forming higher bottom at 84 & 87 the stock is trading above all averages after a long time. Indicators like KST, MACD & ADX suggest Positive Uptrend. Target of 150 is expected & further addition is suggested at lower support levels at (104-100)-98-(95-92) in case of intermediate fall. Stop loss in the trade should be kept at 86.

2] Bajaj Housing Finance: Buy at ₹ 129 | Target Price: ₹ 170 | View: Short-term bullish The stock started its downfall from 188 (Sept 2024). Steady continuous downtrend prevailed, and the stock made a low of 103(Jan 2025). The stock continuously traded below average From Sept 2024 to Feb 2025. The stock rallied to 128 on continuous buying but faced profit booking and made a higher bottom formation at 109 in April 2025.

As seen in the above charts recently the stock crossed the intermediate high of 128 and reached a high of 131. The stock has given a Channel breakout post consolidation zone forming higher bottoms at 105 & 109 the stock is trading above all averages after a long time. Indicators like MACD & ADX suggest firm Positive Uptrend. Target of 170 is expected & further addition is suggested at lower support levels at (124-120)-117-(113-111) in case of intermediate fall. Stop loss in the trade should be kept at 108.

3] Grasim Industries: Buy at ₹ 2761 | Target Price: ₹ 4000 | View: Long-term bullish Primary move in the stock commenced from 1514 (March 2023) followed by steady continuous uptrend, making a high of 2875 (JULY 2024). Distribution backed by lower tops followed and the stock corrected to 2276(JAN 2025). As seen in the above charts the Stock traded above averages since MARCH 2023 & took support of averages in corrective fall. Recently after forming higher bottoms at 2276 & 2301 a Positive WEEKLY Price candle is formed making a high of 2771 above previous swing high. Indicators like Aroon Up/Down, KST & MACD suggest Positive Uptrend. Target of 4000 is expected & further addition is suggested at lower support levels at (2654-2581) 2525-(2465-2431) in case of intermediate fall. Stop loss in the trade should be kept at 2340.