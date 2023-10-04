Stocks to buy: HAL, Bharat Electronics, Mazagon Dock among top defence stock picks by Antique Broking
Most defence manufacturing companies still trade at 18–22x FY26E earnings, despite having long-term visibility, structural changes in the sector, and high technology and scale entry barriers, analysts said.
The government of India’s focus on indigenization of defence manufacturing and increased capex in the sector has led to a sharp rise in defence stocks. There has been a significant jump in order books across companies in the defence sector.
