The government of India’s focus on indigenization of defence manufacturing and increased capex in the sector has led to a sharp rise in defence stocks. There has been a significant jump in order books across companies in the defence sector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Antique Stock Broking believes that sectors like industrial, defence, and railways offer multi-year investment potentials.

“There is unprecedented growth in investment in the railway and defence sectors. We believe that government’s effort is to boost capital expenditure while keeping revenue expenditure under control to keep deficit under check," the brokerage firm said in a report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The defence equipment sector has seen a remarkable transformation and is expected to post revenue and earnings CAGR of 16% and 13%, respectively, it added.

“Most defence manufacturing companies still trade at 18–22x FY26E earnings, despite having long-term visibility, structural changes in the sector, and high technology and scale entry barriers," the brokerage report said.

Here are key defence stocks to buy as per Antique Stock Broking: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Aeronautics | Buy | TP: ₹ 2,590 Antique Stock Broking believes that Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) with its long-term business outlook and strong execution capabilities is well on track to report 11% earnings CAGR over FY23-26E.

“Given the multi-year double-digit earnings growth potential and robust return ratio profile of +20%, we believe that the stock is attractively valued," it said.

The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹2,590 per share, implying an upside of over 37% from Wednesday's low price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HAL's strong order book at ₹820 billion provides revenue visibility of over 3x TTM revenue.

Bharat Electronics | Buy | TP: ₹ 161 Bharat Electronics has over the years developed multiple levers of growth by establishing robust infrastructure, strong relationships with government entities and diversifying into non-defence businesses to create new growth avenues, analysts said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BEL reported an order inflow worth ₹203 billion in FY23 supported by orders like the improved Akash weapons order from BDL among others. Order backlog currently stand at ₹687 billion providing revenue visibility of 3.8x its TTM revenue. BEL has guided for more than ₹200 billion order inflow to materialize in FY24E on the back of large ticket orders

Bharat Electronics has been able to deliver a 20%+ operating margin on a consistent basis by increasing indigenization level and by developing local supply chains. It has guided for 21%-23% operating margin, which will be aided by gross margin improvement supported by input price easing, operating leverage as it expects 15% revenue growth, and increased indigenization levels.

Antique Stock Broking maintained a ‘Buy’ call on the stock with a target price of ₹161 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | Buy | TP: ₹ 2,774 Antique Stock Broking continues to remain optimistic about Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. For the current order backlog, it estimates 27% capacity utilization in submarine till FY25E as against the optionality of winning new orders (like P75I) and ramping up utilization to 81%.

There is ₹1.3 lakh crore non-submarine works, where the company has an upper-hand in winning repeat of P17A and NGD; and there are ₹100 billion+ medium-life refit orders that will keep the repair revenue intact, the brokerage noted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With 3 units of the Scorpene class add-on orders, the brokerage forecasts a 21%/ 22% CAGR for revenue/ net profit over FY23– 26E. Margins were favorable in FY23, which could be headed for a decline in FY24, it said.

The brokerage retained ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹2,774 per share, implying an upside of 33% from Wednesday's low price.

Bharat Dynamics | Buy | TP: ₹ 1,430 Bharat Dynamics (BDL), India's premier and sole manufacturer of certain missiles, is expected to witness continued momentum in its order book as India lays significant thrust on its indigenous missile development program. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Given that Bharat Dynamics is DRDO's production agency, it will maintain steady inflow of orders, and growth will be uninterrupted. The company has a long term order pipeline in excess of ₹500 billion, providing a strong revenue visibility.

Exports, which is 5% currently, has the potential to grow meaningfully as the Cabinet Committee on Security has approved export of Akash missiles to nine countries. The company aims at 25% revenue from exports in the medium to long term, the brokerage said.

Given the strong demand for missiles in India and a huge export market, it sees BDL posting a strong operational performance over FY23-26E. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It has a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹1,430 per share.

Also Read: Top 5 multibagger penny stocks to watch out for in 2024

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers | Buy | TP: ₹993 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Antique Stock Broking foresees Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers clocking ₹33 billion in FY24E and ₹47 billion revenue in FY25E.

The execution has higher upside risks, as most of the vessels are in between 40%-60% physical progress, where a higher share of execution is expected in the bell-curve of construction. We foresee GRSE clocking 35% CAGR in revenue and 31% CAGR in net profit during FY23-25E," the brokerage said.

It has a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹993 per share. However, delay in execution of frigate orders, large survey vessels, and ASW vessels would be key risks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!