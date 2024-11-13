Stocks to Buy: HAL, Coal India, Indigo among 14 buy-on-dips ideas by Jefferies

Stocks to Buy: A steep correction is underway in the markets and as per Jefferies India, more than a fifth of the stocks under its coverage are trading below the June election results lows while around 30% are down more than 20% from year-to-date peaks.

Jefferies like many others now is expecting a bounce back. A pick-up in government spending or capex during the second half of FY25, improved seasonality and somewhat better relative (to region) valuations are some of the factors that can spark a potential short-term bounce back in the market after the recent correction, as per Jefferies.

From the beaten-up bucket of stocks, Jefferies India has picked 14 ideas that it believes are worth buying on dips. These include Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Coal India Ltd, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (Indigo), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Punjab National Bank, Macrotech Developers Ltd (Lodha), Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, Dabur India Ltd, GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, IDFC First bank Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, and Honasa Consumer Ltd.

Key factors to drive upside Hindustan Aeronautics - Jefferies expects an addressable opportunity for India defence players to rise at a 14% CAGR in FY24-30 driven by a) government’s indigenisation efforts driving 13% CAGR in domestic defence spend versus. 8% CAGR in total defence spend and b) 18% CAGR in exports.

Coal India- India's strong economic growth outlook, rising power consumption and thermal capacity additions should fuel healthy 5% volume growth for COAL over FY24-27 as per Jefferies estimates.

InterGlobe Aviation -IndiGo is a one-of-its-kind strong franchise with a dominant over 60% market share in domestic air travel. Recent stock underperformance represents a sharp miss in 2Q results, as per Jefferies. This was driven by higher costs of groundings and related (inefficient) capacity mitigating measures. IndiGo's story, however, remains intact with the ramp-up in capacity for IndiGo amidst cap constraints for most peers (positive for yields). Inferior cost curve for peers remains a winner for IndiGo

Godrej Consumer Products - Under a new CEO, GCPL has taken several structural initiatives including a management revamp, a focus on access packs, a step-up in ad spends, new product innovations, business simplification etc. More steps are underway, with a focus on strengthening product efficacy, growing category penetration and enabling deeper rural outreach.

Punjab National Bank -PNB stock price has corrected 20% on the back of a correction in PSU stocks. With this, the stock trades at 1x FY26 adjusted price-to-book value.

Macrotech Devopers (Lodha) - Driven by demand from data centres & industrial / warehousing developments, the land values at the 4,500-acre township land in MMRs have risen by ~5 times over the past three years to Rs125m/acre. Residential values have meanwhile moved up only ~20% but a large jump is likely as infra triggers play out.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company - Cholamandalam has corrected 23% from the recent peak and around 18% in the last month and now trades at 3.6 times FY26 estimated Book Value and 19 times FY26 estimated price to Earnings (PE).

GMR Airports Infrastructure - GMR has recently corrected by ~20% from its peak amid concerns around consumer slowdown and broader mid-cap correction. This could be transient as per Jefferies.

Supreme Industries - Given Supreme's superior execution in terms of continued strong volume growth (outpacing peers) and margin resilience, Jefferies forecasts higher earnings CAGR over FY24-27 at more than 22% versus historical 15% plus over FY18-23.

IDFC First Bank - Jefferies expects the bank to deliver a 22% CAGR in loans and improve return on assets (ROA) from 0.6% in FY25 to 1.3% in FY27. In that context, Jefferies feels valuations look fairly attractive.

KEI Industries - Jefferies believes exports have a positive surprise scope as the China+1 opportunity is reflected in the US among other regions.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd - Mahangar Gas stock has corrected sharply and trades at a 10% discount to Indraprastha Gas on a forward price-to-earnings basis despite a stronger volume growth outlook, said Jefferies

Honasa Consumer: Jefferies expects Honasa to reach double-digit EBITDA margins by FY26 versus 7% in FY24.