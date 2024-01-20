Stocks to Buy: HDFC Bank, ICICI , Axis, AU Bank are the 4 top picks of BNP Paribas among Banks: SBI Life in Insurance
Stocks to Buy: HDFC Bank, ICICI , Axis, AU Bank are the 4 top picks of BNP Paribas among Banks; SBI Life in Insurance . They prefer private banks, IT services, telecoms and are under weight on staples, automobiles and pharma
Stocks to Buy- BNP Paribas in its India Strategy report says that India looks solid on most parameters.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message