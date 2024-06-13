Stocks to buy: HDFC Bank, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance among top largecap high conviction stock picks by PL
Stocks to buy: In its High Conviction Picks, Prabhudas Lilladher’s top largecap stock picks include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, Max Healthcare Institute, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries and Siemens.
Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, hit record high levels on Thursday led by positive domestic and global factors. Both the frontliners gained over half a percent each, while broader indices, Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100, also touched record highs.
