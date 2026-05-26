Stocks to buy: HDFC Bank to LIC - Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking recommends these 10 shares for up to 53% gains

Stock market today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty traded largely unchanged on Tuesday, 26 May, after opening lower, weighed by mixed cues from Asian markets and rising crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 264.82 points to 76,224.14 during early trade, while the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 27.6 points to 24,004.10.

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Later, both indices recovered from initial losses and moved into positive territory. The BSE Sensex was up 44.43 points at 76,521.93, while the Nifty gained 17.20 points to trade at 24,048.85.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on Monday that talks with Iran aimed at ending the war were moving ahead “nicely”. However, officials noted that reaching a final decision could take time because of the complex communication channels Tehran uses to consult its supreme leader.

On Monday, the Sensex rallied 1,073.61 points, or 1.42%, to close at 76,488.96, while the Nifty climbed 312.40 points, or 1.32%, to settle at 24,031.70.

On the technical outlook, Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking, said that Nifty may gradually inch toward the 24,400–24,600 zone in the near term.

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“The earlier resistance zone around 23,800 is likely to act as immediate support in the event of any dip. However, scheduled monthly expiries over the next two sessions and the ongoing earnings season may keep stock-specific volatility elevated. We therefore continue to maintain a positive yet cautious stance, with a focus on stock selection based on prevailing sectoral rotation,” said Mishra.

Stocks to buy for Amid this backdrop, Mishra of Religare Broking has recommended 10 stocks to buy, with an upside potential of up to 58% in the next 9-11 months.

1] Lupin - Expected upside: 18.5% Strong US pipeline, improving margins, specialty focus, and consistent domestic growth make Lupin a quality long-term pharma play.

2] Power Finance Corporation - Expected upside: 22.9% Beneficiary of India’s massive power and infrastructure capex cycle, supported by strong loan growth and attractive valuations.

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3] Titan - Expected upside: 21.7% Structural growth in jewellery consumption, premiumisation, and market share gains continues to support long-term earnings visibility.

4] HDFC Bank - Expected upside: 52.5% Industry-leading franchise, strong liability profile, and improving post-merger integration provide long-term compounding potential.

5] JK Lakshmi Cement - Expected upside: 58.5% Capacity expansion, improving regional demand, and operating leverage could drive strong earnings growth over the next few years.

6] United Spirits - Expected upside: 21.7% Premiumisation trends, margin expansion, and strong brand portfolio position the company well for sustained growth.

7] Kotak Mahindra Bank - Expected upside: 29.3% Conservative underwriting, strong capital position, and digital expansion make it a high-quality banking franchise.

8] Life Insurance Corporation of India - Expected upside: 29.3% Conservative underwriting, strong capital position, and digital expansion make it a high-quality banking franchise.

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9] Power Grid Corporation - Expected upside: 25.4% Attractive valuation, improving product mix, and strong distribution reach provide long-term rerating potential.

10] Mahindra & Mahindra - Expected upside: 45.5% Strong SUV demand, leadership in tractors, and growing EV presence support a multi-year growth outlook.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.