HDFC Securities has 'Buy' tag on these 2 stocks, sees upside in 3 months

Angel One shares have potential to move higher in the coming weeks
Zensar Tech stock has crossed above its intermediate high by making higher top higher bottom formation. After consolidation of 5 sessions, the stock has given a breakout, highlighted domestic brokerage and research house HDFC Securities.
“Trend of the stock has turned positive after crossing above its 21 EMA, suggesting bullishness in the stock. Major momentum oscillators are showing positive indications. Relative strength index (RSI) oscillator is placed above 50 and rising upwards, Indicating strength in the current uptrend," the note stated.
Considering the technical evidences, the brokerage has recommended buying Zensar Tech shares for the upside targets of ₹400 and 440, keeping a stop-loss at 334 with up to three months time frame.
Angel One stock is another technical positional pick by HDFC Securities as the stock has corrected from a high of ₹1,689 touched in October 2021. Angel One shares recently found support at the 990 levels in December 2021 and has strongly bounced back from these levels in the last few months, the brokerage highlighted.
“Weekly momentum readings like the 14-week RSI are picking up, which is encouraging. The Relative Strength Comparative indicator too is climbing higher, indicating the stock is likely to outperform the Nifty index," the note stated.
With the intermediate technical setup looking positive, brokerage HDFC Securities believes the stock has the potential to move higher in the coming weeks and therefore recommends a buy with targets of ₹1,615 and ₹1,760, keeping a stop-loss of 1,330 with up to one to three months time frame.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
