HDFC Securities bullish on this chemical stock with 3 months time frame

Shares of Phillips Carbon has given around 41% return in a year's period whereas they are up a mere 2% in the last six months as compared to over 16% rise in benchmark Sensex. In the past five years, the chemical stock has rallied over 418%, from around ₹47 apiece level in January 2017 to currently hovering over 248 per share on the BSE.

