Stocks to buy: HDFC Securities recommends HG Infra and Styrenix as its fundamental stock picks
Stocks to buy: HDFC Securities has recommended two smallcap stocks to buy based on strong fundamentals. These smallcap stocks to buy include HG Infra Engineering and Styrenix Performance Materials.
Indian stock market indices, Senex and Nifty 50, traded flat on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. Gains in metals, PSU banks, realty and auto stocks were countered by selling in pharma, IT and FMCG stocks.
