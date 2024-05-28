Stocks to buy: HDFC Securities recommends NCC, Allsec Technologies as its fundamental stock picks
Stocks to buy: HDFC Securities has recommended two stocks to buy as its fundamental picks. These two stocks are NCC and Allsec Technologies. The brokerage recommends buying these stocks at currency market prices and add on further dips for a time horizon of two to three quarters.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are trading flat with a negative bias on Tuesday dragged by selling in banks, realty and energy stocks. Broader markets underperformed the frontliners as the midcap and smallcap indices were down more than half a percent each.
