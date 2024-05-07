Stocks to buy: HDFC Securities recommends Sanofi India, United Spirits and United Breweries as its fundamental picks
Stocks to buy: HDFC Securities has recommended three stocks to buy as its Fundamental Picks which it believes have decent upside potential. These three stocks are Sanofi India, United Spirits and United Breweries.
Stocks to buy: The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, traded over half a percent lower on Tuesday dragged by across the board selling.
