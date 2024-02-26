Stocks To Buy: HDFC Securities sees 14-18% upside for SAIL
Stocks to Buy: HDFC Securities has recommended SAIL as a positional pick with a target price of ₹145-150 indicating 14-18% upside from current levels for SAIL.
Stocks To Buy: Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) is the Positional pick of HDFC Securities with a target price of ₹145-150. The stock is trading at close to ₹127 levels and HDFC Securities has recommended averaging level of ₹123. With a stop loss for SAIL at ₹119, HDFC Securities recommended a target price of Rs145-150 .Time horizon for achieving target price for SAIL by HDFC Securities is 2 months.
