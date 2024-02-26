Stocks To Buy: HDFC Securities sees 14-18% upside for SAIL

Stocks To Buy: Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) is the Positional pick of HDFC Securities with a target price of ₹145-150. The stock is trading at close to ₹127 levels and HDFC Securities has recommended averaging level of ₹123. With a stop loss for SAIL at ₹119, HDFC Securities recommended a target price of Rs145-150 .Time horizon for achieving target price for SAIL by HDFC Securities is 2 months.

Technical observations for SAIL stock as per HDFC Securities are that

After the correction in the SAIL stock, it has started retracing its earlier downward move by forming a higher top, higher bottom formation, suggesting that this positive momentum is likely to continue.

The stock has also crossed above its three intermediate tops, suggesting a positive movement to continue in the stock.

Furthermore, the point and figure chart display a bullish pattern by crossing 50% above its previous anchor column, adding to the bullish case for SAIL.

Momentum indicators, such as the RSI (Relative Strength Index) and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence), are also signaling bullish conditions, suggesting that the stock is likely to continue its advance in the coming weeks.

Based on the technical data presented above, we recommend buying SAIL at the current market price (CMP) of 130.85 and averaging at 123, with upside targets of 143 and 150 and a stop-loss of 119.

SAIL during the quarter ended December 2023, had reported a 28.5% decline in its net profit. At ₹331.40 Crore its net profit for the quarter declined from ₹463.5 crore in the year ago quarter.

The standalone 2QFY24 revenue at ₹23345.48 crore too had declined 7.2% year-on-year. The analysts had attributed the same to lower sales volumes.

Analysts at Antique Stock Broking had said that revenues were primarily impacted by lower sales volume. Steel deliveries at 3.8 MT were lower by 8.2% YoY and 20.1% sequentially. Blended steel realization at ₹61,274 per ton grew by 1.5% YoY but fell 1.6% sequentially as per Antique.

Steel demand in the country however remains strong led by infrastructure spending by the government. The construction activities also catch pace in February to May period post end of winters in the North.

