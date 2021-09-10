Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >HDFC Securities sees over 15% upside in this chemical stock

HDFC Securities sees over 15% upside in this chemical stock

Premium
Top stock picks
1 min read . 02:01 PM IST Livemint

  • The brokerage said momentum oscillators like RSI and MACD are giving bullish indication suggesting bullish movement for the chemical stock for few more weeks

With the time frame of up to 3 months, domestic brokerage and research firm has recommended chemical industry company Sudarshan Chemical as its top MTF stock pick. Sudarshan Chemical is a leading player in the Indian colour pigment industry and is also among the top four players globally.

With the time frame of up to 3 months, domestic brokerage and research firm has recommended chemical industry company Sudarshan Chemical as its top MTF stock pick. Sudarshan Chemical is a leading player in the Indian colour pigment industry and is also among the top four players globally.

The brokerage in a note on Wednesday said that the daily timeframe chart of Sudarshan Chem, which was moving for sideways for few sessions has a breakout with higher volumes. The chemical stock has also breached above downward sloping trend line. The brokerage has observed a formation of bullish pattern on daily and weekly time frame.

The brokerage in a note on Wednesday said that the daily timeframe chart of Sudarshan Chem, which was moving for sideways for few sessions has a breakout with higher volumes. The chemical stock has also breached above downward sloping trend line. The brokerage has observed a formation of bullish pattern on daily and weekly time frame.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

It added that momentum oscillators like relative strength index (RSI) and MACD (Moving average convergence divergence) are giving bullish indication suggesting bullish movement for the stock for few more weeks.

“The overall chart pattern of Sudarshan chem indicates long trading opportunity. One may look to create positional long as per the levels mentioned above," HDFC Securities note stated.

The brokerage has a Buy recommendation on the chemical stock with target price of 700, 780 with add on dips suggestion at 635 per share and stop loss of 618.

Sudarshan started manufacturing pigments in 1952 with a handful of inorganic pigments and has since expanded with a breadth of products that cover classical azo pigments, high performance pigments, effect pigments and pigment dispersions. It primarily serves the coatings, plastics, inks and cosmetics markets. The stock has surged over 40% this year (year-to-date or YTD). 

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Are e-scooters more economical than petrol-run ones? Find out

Premium

BoAt plans IPO, looks at a valuation of nearly $1.4 bn

Premium

Vaccine discounts, available at a private clinic near you

Premium

Is an office real estate revival around the corner?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!