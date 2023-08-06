Stocks to buy: Here is why Apollo Tyres and Wipro are attractive short-term bets

Nifty fell sharply following the downgrading of the US credit rating from AAA to AA+, leading to a breakdown from the recent consolidation on the daily timeframe. The recent fall has pulled the index below the 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) for the first time since March 29. On an immediate basis, 19,300 acted as a support. However, on the higher end, 19,566 is likely to act as a crucial resistance level. The sentiment is likely to remain weak as long as the Nifty remains below 19,566. However, a decisive move above 19,566 could take the index towards 19,700-19,750. On the other hand, a failure to move above 19,566 could trigger selling pressure.

