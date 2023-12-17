Stocks to Buy: Here’s why Wipro and IDFC are looking attractive
Stocks to buy: Wipro, SBIN and IDFC Ltd. The prevailing sentiment appears strongly in favor of the bulls, as indicated by the absence of any reversal signals on the technical charts.
Indian stock market: The Nifty's upward momentum persists with the bulls maintaining control in the market. Achieving a new all-time high, the index has marked its seventh consecutive weekly gain. The prevailing sentiment appears strongly in favor of the bulls, as indicated by the absence of any reversal signals on the technical charts. Resistance is observed at 21,500, while a potential further rally in the Nifty could occur upon breaching this level. Support is currently positioned at 21,300.
