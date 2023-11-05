Stocks to buy: Here's why Arvind Fashion and L&T Finance are a buy
Bank Nifty shows uncertainty with doji candle formation. Resistance at 43,200. Long position advised after breakthrough above 200-day SMA.
The Nifty index has formed a doji candle on the daily chart, reflecting a state of indecision as a battle between the bulls and the bears unfolds. Downside support for Nifty 50 is apparent in the 19,000-18,900 range, with visible fresh put writing for the upcoming weekly expiry. Immediate resistance is situated at the 19,200 level, and a breakthrough at this point could trigger fresh short covering, potentially propelling the index towards 19,300-19,350.
