Stocks to Buy: Dabur, Motherson among top choices; here's why
Bank Nifty slipped lower, forming a small red-bodied candle on the daily chart. Resistance is situated at 48300 on the higher end.
Indian stock market: Nifty remained sideways during the session, fluctuating within the range of 21650-21750. A doji pattern has formed on the daily chart, indicating indecisiveness in the market. This sentiment requires confirmation through a decisive breakout above 21750 or a breakdown below 21650. If it falls below 21650, the Nifty could potentially decline towards 21500. Conversely, if there's sustained trading above 21750, the index might aim for 22000.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started