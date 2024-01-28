Stocks to Buy: Here's why GPPL and PNC Infra are looking attractive
Stocks to buy: GPPL, PNC Infra and West Coast Paper are the top picks by Rupak De of LKP Securities.
Indian Stock Market: A tough battle unfolded in the market as the Nifty remained highly volatile throughout the day. The sentiment may continue to lean towards the bears as the Nifty struggled to surpass the 21500 mark, where call writers held substantial positions. Looking ahead, the trend is likely to remain sideways, fluctuating within the range of 21300 and 21500. Nevertheless, a decisive breakthrough above 21500 could propel the index towards 21700/22000 in the short term.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started