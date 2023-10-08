Stocks to buy: Here's why HDFC AMC, IndusInd Bank are top picks this week
Indian stock market: Overall, the sentiment on Dalal Street is expected to be positive as long as Nifty 50 maintains above the critical support level of 19,500, as put writers are likely to offer support at this level
Nifty 50 ended the week with modest gains despite selling in the banking sector. Overall, the sentiment on Dalal Street is expected to be positive as long as Nifty 50 maintains above the critical support level of 19,500, as put writers are likely to offer support at this level. On the upside, resistance is positioned around 19,750-19,800. A strategy of buying on dips would be favourable as long as it holds above 19,500.
