Stocks to buy: Here's why investors should bet on L&T Finance Holdings, GNFC, Rail Vikas Nigam
Nifty finally ended its days of relentless selling last week. The index closed significantly below the critical breakdown level of 19250. Here are top stock recommendations by technical analyst Rupak De
After relentless selling in recent days, the Nifty has temporarily paused its decline due to an oversold chart setup. However, the index closed significantly below the critical breakdown level of 19250. As long as it stays below 19250, the market may continue to be inclined towards selling on any upward movements. On the downside, a resumption of weakness is expected if the index falls below 18800. This is because put writers are likely to defend the Nifty with substantial positions at 18800, with immediate support placed at 19000.
