Stocks to buy: Here's why IRCTC and JSW Energy are among top choices
Stocks to buy: IRCTC, Indianbulls Housing Finance and JSW Energy are the top picks by Kunal Shah of LKP Securities.
Indian Stock Market: Nifty opened higher but failed to sustain the morning momentum, leading to a closing at the day's low due to profit booking. However, the sentiment remained positive for the short term as the index closed above the crucial resistance level of 22,200, with the next resistance seen at 22,400. Short-term support is positioned at 21,900. As long as Nifty maintains levels above 21,900, the index may continue to be considered a buy on dips.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started