Stocks to Buy: Here's why Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank are a buy
Sell BHEL, buy INDUSINDBANK and KotakBank for potential gains
The benchmark Nifty recently experienced a significant decline, falling below the 50-day moving average (50DMA). The current trend appears to be negative, with immediate support situated at 19,500. A further decline below this level could potentially lead the index towards the range of 19,150 to 19,000. On the upside, the zone between 19,600 and 19,650 is expected to act as a strong resistance. A move above 19,650 could trigger short covering in the market.
