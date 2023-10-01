Stocks to buy: Here's why L&T Finance Holdings can be a good bet for investors
Nifty needs to close above 19,750 for a rally, while Bank Nifty faces resistance at 45,000. M&M may decline, L&TFH may rise.
Nifty ended the month of September with gains, following a weak August closing. The recent selling pressure was halted around the 50EMA. However, we need to close above 19,750 to witness a decent rally over the short term. A close or sustained move above 19,750 might take Nifty on a ride towards 20,500-20,700. On the flip side, a fall below 19,470 might trigger the resumption of the downtrend.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started