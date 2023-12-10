Stocks to Buy: Here's why Motherson and India Cements are top bets for short-term
Going forward, 21000 is likely to act as a crucial level for the Nifty as call writers have built their maximum positions at that strike price.
Indian stock market: During the week, the Nifty witnessed a spectacular rally following a swing high breakout on the daily chart. This suggests a rise in optimism among market participants. However, the Nifty consolidated in the later part of the week. Going forward, 21000 is likely to act as a crucial level for the Nifty as call writers have built their maximum positions at that strike price. A resumption of the current uptrend might be seen above 21000, with the potential to reach towards 21550. On the lower end, put writers have built significant positions at 20900 and 20800; below these levels, profit booking might increase.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started