Stocks to Buy: Here's why Oil India and Syngine are looking attractive
Stocks to Buy: Oil India, Syngine and SRF are top three recommendation by Kunal Shah of LKP Securities.
Indian stock market: The Nifty index displayed volatile movements on the last day of the week but managed to close above the crucial level of 21300. The lower-end support for the index is positioned at 21200, presenting a buying opportunity on any dips toward this level. Sustaining above 21300 could pave the way for further upside momentum, targeting the 21500 level.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started