Stocks to Buy: Here's why PNB and RBL are short-term buys2 min read 24 Sep 2023, 11:04 PM IST
Nifty declines, sentiment bearish, support at 19,600. BankNifty bearish, sell on rise approach. COLPAL and PNB show potential for upside. RBLBANK uptrend continues.
Nifty experienced consistent selling pressure throughout the week, resulting in a decline of 2.80% from its all-time high. This recent correction has caused it to dip below the critical 21-day Exponential Moving Average (21EMA). The sentiment appears bearish at this point, with a key support level identified at 19,600. A breach below 19,600 could potentially initiate a more significant market correction. On the upside, 19,800 is expected to serve as a resistance level.
