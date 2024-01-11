Stocks to buy: Heritage Foods, Bank of India among top fundamental picks by HDFC Securities
The Indian stock market is trading in a range and needs a strong trigger to break out from this range. Investors now await US inflation data for further cues on Federal Reserve rate actions.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, traded higher on Thursday led by gains in automobile and banking stocks. Broader markets outperformed the frontliners as the midcap and smallcap indices gained half a percent each.
