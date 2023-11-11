comScore
Diwali 2023: Hero MotoCorp, SBI, UltraTech among top 10 stock picks by PhillipCapital

 Livemint ,Edited By Ujjval Jauhari

Diwali Picks: BHEL, GAIL, Godrej Consumer Products, Godrej Properties, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hero Moto, United Spirits, State Bank of India , Tata Consumer Products, UltraTech Cement remain the top technical picks for Diwali 2023 by PhillipCapital .

Samvat 2080: BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd), GAIL Ltd , Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Hero MotoCorp Limited, United Spirits Ltd (MCDOWELL-N) , State Bank of India (SBIN), Tata Consumer Products Ltd, UltraTech Cement Ltd remain the top technical DIWALI PICKS- (YEAR-2023) of PhillipCapital .

For BHEL PhillipCapital has given first target price of 165 and second target price of 185 for the BHEL stock which means a 28% and 44% upside from BHEL’s market price of 128.60 as on 5th November. The Support as per PhillipCapital for BHEL is seen at 105 and 90 .

GAIL Ltd- PhillipCapital has given first target price of 150 and the second target price of 165 for the stock which means a 21% and 33% upside from GAIL’s market price of 123.75 on 5Th November. The Support as per PhillipCapital for GAIL is seen at 113 and 97

Godrej Consumer products- PhillipCapital has given first target price of 1140 and the second target price of 1300 for the Godrej Consumer stock which means a 12% and 27% upside from Godrej Consumer’s market price of 1020 on 5Th November. The Support as per PhillipCapital for Godrej Consumer is seen at 880.

Godrej Properties Ltd- PhillipCapital has given first target price of 2300 and the second target price of 2600 for the Godrej Properties stock which means a 29% and 46% upside from Godrej Properties market price of 1784 on 5Th November. The Support as per PhillipCapital for Godrej Consumer is seen at 1500 and 1200.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL)- PhillipCapital has given first target price of 2320 and the second target price of 2550 for the HAL stock which means a 22% and 34% upside from HAL’s market price of 1902 on 5Th November. The Support as per PhillipCapital for HAL stock stands at 1630 and 1540..

Hero MotoCorp Ltd - PhillipCapital has given first target price of 3450 and the second target price of 3750 for the Hero Motocorp stock which means a 12% and 21% upside from Hero MotoCorp market price of 3090 on 5Th November. The Support as per PhillipCapital for Hero MotoCorp stock stands at 2800 and 2550.

McDowell-N (United Spirits Ltd)- PhillipCapital has given first target price of 1200 and the second target price of 1320 for the United Spirits stock which means a 12% and 23% upside for United Spirits market price of 1071 on 5 th  November. The Support as per PhillipCapital for United Spirits stock stands at 960 and 840.

SBI - PhillipCapital has given first target price of 680 and the second target price of 730 for the SBI stock which means a 18% and 26% upside from SBI market price of 578 on 5Th November. The Support as per PhillipCapital for SBI stock stands at 540 and 500

Tata Consumer Products- PhillipCapital has given f target price of 970 and 1070 for Tata Consumers which means a 6% and 17% upside from Tata Consumer’s market price of 913 on 5Th November. The Support as per PhillipCapital for Tata Consumer stock stands at 790 and 670. ‘

UltraTech- PhillipCapital has given f target price of 10200 for UltraTEch which means a 20% upside from UltraTech’s market price of 8523 on 5Th November. The Support as per PhillipCapital for UltraTech tock stands at 7800and 7200.

 

Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 06:37 AM IST
