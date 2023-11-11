For BHEL PhillipCapital has given first target price of ₹165 and second target price of ₹185 for the BHEL stock which means a 28% and 44% upside from BHEL’s market price of ₹128.60 as on 5th November. The Support as per PhillipCapital for BHEL is seen at ₹105 and ₹90 .

GAIL Ltd- PhillipCapital has given first target price of ₹150 and the second target price of ₹165 for the stock which means a 21% and 33% upside from GAIL's market price of ₹123.75 on 5Th November. The Support as per PhillipCapital for GAIL is seen at ₹113 and ₹97

Godrej Consumer products- PhillipCapital has given first target price of ₹1140 and the second target price of ₹1300 for the Godrej Consumer stock which means a 12% and 27% upside from Godrej Consumer’s market price of ₹1020 on 5Th November. The Support as per PhillipCapital for Godrej Consumer is seen at ₹880.

Godrej Properties Ltd- PhillipCapital has given first target price of ₹2300 and the second target price of ₹2600 for the Godrej Properties stock which means a 29% and 46% upside from Godrej Properties market price of ₹1784 on 5Th November. The Support as per PhillipCapital for Godrej Consumer is seen at ₹1500 and ₹1200.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL)- PhillipCapital has given first target price of ₹2320 and the second target price of ₹2550 for the HAL stock which means a 22% and 34% upside from HAL’s market price of ₹1902 on 5Th November. The Support as per PhillipCapital for HAL stock stands at ₹1630 and ₹1540..

Hero MotoCorp Ltd - PhillipCapital has given first target price of ₹3450 and the second target price of ₹3750 for the Hero Motocorp stock which means a 12% and 21% upside from Hero MotoCorp market price of ₹3090 on 5Th November. The Support as per PhillipCapital for Hero MotoCorp stock stands at ₹2800 and ₹2550.

McDowell-N (United Spirits Ltd)- PhillipCapital has given first target price of ₹1200 and the second target price of ₹1320 for the United Spirits stock which means a 12% and 23% upside for United Spirits market price of ₹1071 on 5 th November. The Support as per PhillipCapital for United Spirits stock stands at ₹960 and ₹840.

SBI - PhillipCapital has given first target price of ₹680 and the second target price of ₹730 for the SBI stock which means a 18% and 26% upside from SBI market price of ₹578 on 5Th November. The Support as per PhillipCapital for SBI stock stands at ₹540 and ₹500

Tata Consumer Products- PhillipCapital has given f target price of ₹970 and ₹1070 for Tata Consumers which means a 6% and 17% upside from Tata Consumer's market price of ₹913 on 5Th November. The Support as per PhillipCapital for Tata Consumer stock stands at ₹790 and ₹670. '

UltraTech- PhillipCapital has given f target price of ₹10200 for UltraTEch which means a 20% upside from UltraTech’s market price of ₹8523 on 5Th November. The Support as per PhillipCapital for UltraTech tock stands at ₹7800and ₹7200.

