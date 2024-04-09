Stocks to buy: Hindalco, HCL Tech, Federal Bank among four top stock picks for April by Yes Securities
Yes Securities has recommended four stocks to buy in April which it believes have the potential to deliver decent returns of around 20-27% in a period of 12 months. The brokerage’s top stock picks for April include Hindalco Industries, HCL Technologies, Pricol and Federal Bank.
The Indian stock market indices scaled new peaks on Tuesday with the benchmark Sensex crossing 75,000 level for the first time and the Nifty 50 soaring to a record high level of 22,700.
