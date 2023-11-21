Stocks to buy: Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Dynamics among top defence stock picks by Choice Broking
In the coming quarter Indian Defence market will continue to grow on the back of execution and delivery of projects like LCA Mk1A, LCH, LUH and HTT-40, Naval fleets, upgraded Bombs & Missiles, and modernization of platforms will drive the demand for the near future, according to Choice Broking.
Defence companies’ performance in the quarter ended September 2023 was moderate in terms of revenue growth and muted margin. During the last quarter, Defence Acquisition Council gave green signal to procurements of new platforms cum modernization programs worth ₹722.6 billion.
