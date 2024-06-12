Stocks to buy: Hindustan Zinc, GMR Airports are Anand Rathi’s emerging stock picks with up to 28% upside potential
Stocks to buy: Anand Rathi recommends buying GMP Airports and Hindustan Zinc shares for a timeframe of 30-90 days, expecting a potential upside of around 28%.
Indian stock market rallied on Wednesday, with the benchmark Sensex surpassing 77,000-mark and the Nifty 50 index hitting record high above 23,440 level. Broader markets outperformed, as the Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap 100 index were trading over a percent higher each.
