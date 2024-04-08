Stocks to buy: HUL, BEL, IDFC First Bank among 12 stocks that can rise 8-15% in next 3-4 weeks, say analysts
Stocks to buy: Analysts recommend buying HUL, AU Small Finance Bank, Orient Cement, West Coast Paper Mills, NBCC, Railtel Corp. Positive trends indicated with potential upside targets. Check with experts before investing. Disclaimer: Views not of Mint.
Stocks to buy: Indian stock market benchmark Nifty 50 opened with mild gains on Monday, April 8, with a majority of stocks in the green. In the previous session, Nifty 50 ended flat after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained the status quo on policy rates and stance.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started