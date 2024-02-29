Stocks to buy: HUL, Godrej Consumer, Emami among five FMCG stock picks by Anand Rathi
Stocks to buy: Anand Rathi has ‘Buy’ ratings on Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Consumer Products among large-caps and Zydus Wellness and Emami among midcap FMCG stocks.
FMCG companies witnessed a sharp drop in revenue growth during the quarter ended December 2023 while their gross margins expanded on the back of falling input costs.
