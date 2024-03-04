Stocks to buy: HUL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel among 10 stocks that can jump 5-23% in the next 3-4 weeks
Market outlook remains positive with caution on rich valuations. Axis Securities forecasts Nifty trading range of 22,800-22,000 with positive bias. Top stock picks include Tata Steel, Jamna Auto Industries, Triveni Turbine, Havells India as per expert recommendations.
Equity benchmark Nifty 50 opened nearly 65 points higher at 22,403.50 on Monday, March 4, marking the fourth consecutive session of gains as sentiment remains upbeat on strong domestic macro numbers.
