Stocks to buy: ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and SBI - top stock picks among banks from Motilal Oswal ahead of Q4 results
Stocks to buy: ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are expected to see a 7-11 bps moderation in NIM, while it expects flat NIMs for HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank and Union Bank of India.
Banks are expected to see steady earnings growth during the fourth quarter of FY24 with easing contraction in net interest margin (NIM) and robust asset quality. Credit growth for the quarter is estimated to be healthy with unsecured loan growth to moderate
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started