Stocks to buy: ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, BoB among Motilal Oswal’s top picks in financial services sector
ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda and SBI Life Insurance Company are the top picks of Motilal Oswal Financial Services in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) space.
The banking and financial services industry is expected to see decent growth with earnings expected to remain resilient despite net interest margin (NIM) compression in the second quarter of FY24.
