Stocks to Buy: ICICI Bank, SBI, ITC, Maruti Suzuki among top large cap picks by Axis Securities; check list here4 min read 04 Sep 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Axis Securities recommends investors maintain good liquidity (10%) to use any dips in a phased manner and build a position in high quality companies (where the earnings visibility is quite high) with an investment horizon of 12-18 months.
The Indian stock market witnessed a decent rally in the last couple of months, especially in the Midcap and Smallcap space. The benchmark index Nifty 50 and the S&P 500 are up 10% and 14% respectively over the past year.
