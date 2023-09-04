The Indian stock market witnessed a decent rally in the last couple of months, especially in the Midcap and Smallcap space. The benchmark index Nifty 50 and the S&P 500 are up 10% and 14% respectively over the past year.

Analysts said the Indian economy stands at a sweet spot of growth and remains the land of stability against the backdrop of a volatile global economy.

Axis Securities believes in the long-term growth story of the Indian equity market, supported by the emerging favourable structure as increasing Capex enables banks to improve credit growth.

Strong earnings trajectory continues in the Nifty 50 universe. The brokerage foresees Nifty EPS to post growth of 17% and 13% in FY24 and FY25, respectively.

“Post Q1FY24, we have made marginal upgrades of 0.9%/0.8% to our FY24/25 EPS expectations. Thus, we maintain our Dec’23 Nifty target at 20,200 by valuing it at 20x Dec’24 earnings," Axis Securities said in a report.

While the medium to long-term outlook for the overall market remains positive, we may see volatility in the short run with the market responding in either direction. Keeping this in view, the current setup is a ‘Buy on Dips’ market, it said.

The brokerage recommends investors maintain good liquidity (10%) to use any dips in a phased manner and build a position in high quality companies (where the earnings visibility is quite high) with an investment horizon of 12-18 months.

With this, Axis Securities has included 5 large cap stocks in its top picks for September. These stocks include ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, State Bank of India, Varun Beverages and ITC.

Let’s take a look at Axis Securities’ top large cap picks:

ICICI Bank | Buy | TP: ₹ 1,250

ICICI Bank has been outperforming its peers and has been firing on all cylinders. ICICI Ban has ticked most boxes on growth, margins, and asset quality, Axis Securites said.

“We continue to like ICICI Bank for its strong retail-focused liability franchise, buoyant growth prospects, stable asset quality along with healthy provision cover, adequate capitalization and potential to deliver robust return ratios," the brokerage house added.

It maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,250 per share. Key risks include slowdown in credit growth momentum.

Maruti Suzuki India | Buy | TP: ₹ 11,000

Maruti Suzuki has completely refreshed its portfolio with the recent addition of Invicto to Jimny and Fronx launched earlier in Q4FY23. The higher share of premium MPV and SUVs in the sales mix will drive the Revenue, EBITDA and PAT growth in FY23-26E, Axis Securities said.

It expects strong order book, higher share of premium SUVs, CNG vehicles in the sales mix to improve ASP in FY24 and FY25; further improved chip supplies and stable commodity prices are likely to drive Revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 14%, 16% and 16% from FY23-26E.

It maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and with a target price of ₹11,000 per share.

State Bank of India | Buy | TP: 715

Among PSU banks, SBI remains the best play on the gradual recovery of the Indian economy on account of its healthy PCR, robust capitalization, strong liability franchise, and improved asset quality outlook, according to Axis Securities.

It believes normalization in the credit costs and the ability to deliver healthy growth should enable the bank to deliver RoA and RoE of 1% and 15-17% over FY24-25E.

It maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹715 per share.

Varun Beverages | Buy | TP: ₹ 1,000

Axis Securities believes Varun Beverages is expected to continue its strong growth momentum on account of multiple factors.

These include normalcy of operation and market share gains of newly acquired territories post COVID-19 disruptions, the management’s continued focus on the efficient go-to-market execution in acquired and underpenetrated territories, expansion in its distribution reach, focus on expanding high-margin Sting energy drink across outlets coupled with increased focus on expansion of Value Added Dairy, sports drink (Gatorade) and Juice segment and robust growth in the International geographies.

The brokerage firm has a ‘Buy’ call on the stock with a target price of ₹1,000 per share.

ITC | Buy | TP: ₹ 540

Axis Securities believes the narrative around the ITC is getting stronger as all its businesses are on the right track with stable cigarette volume growth led by market share gains and new product launches; FMCG business reaching the inflexion point as its EBIT margins expected to inch up further; strong and stable growth in hotels as travel, wedding, and corporate activities pick up; steady and decent performance in paperboard and agribusiness witnessed in the last few quarters.

Moreover, reasonable valuation among the entire FMCG pack provides a huge margin of safety, it said.

The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating on ITC with a target price of ₹540 per share.

The key risks include increase in cigarette taxation, increased competition and economic slowdown.

