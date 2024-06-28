Stocks to Buy: ICICI Bank, SBI, L&T, Bharti, ONGC among top 26 bottom up picks by Jefferies for June
Stocks to Buy: ICICI Bank, Axis, SBI, Shriram Finance, Aavas, Eicher, TVS Motor, M&M, Hindalco, L&T, NTPC, JSW Energy, HAL, ONGC, Godrej Prop, Lodha, Bharti, Honasa, GCPL, Nykaa , Mankind, Apollo Hospitals, Ambuja, Amber , V-Guard and PI Ind are top 26 bottom up picks of Jefferies.
Stocks to Buy: ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Shriram Finance, Aavas Financiers, Eicher motors, TVS Motor, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hindalco Industries, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, JSW Energy, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Godrej Properties, Macrotech Developers (Lodha), Bharti Airtel, Honasa Consumer, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd , Nykaa ( FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Mankind Pharma , Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd, Ambuja Cements, Amber Enterprises Ltd, V-Guard Industries and PI Industries.
