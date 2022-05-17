Data Patterns (India) Ltd is well placed to deliver revenue and PAT CAGR of 27.6% and 29.5% respectively, over FY22-24E and increase in profitability with strong asset turnover will result in healthy return ratios over FY23-24E, as per domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities.

The brokerage house has maintained its Buy rating on Data Patterns shares with a target price of ₹886 apiece, implying a potential upside of about 25%. The newly listed stock made its market debut in December last year.

“As indigenisation efforts continue, future procurement will see a large portion of defence electronics sourced locally. Data Patterns has proven in-house design and development capabilities and experience of more than three decades in the defence and aerospace electronics space across all the platforms - space, air, land and sea. Healthy order book position; sturdy pipeline of orders worth ~| 2,000 crore in the next two to three years provides strong visibility," the note stated.

Defence electronics provides a huge opportunity of around ₹1.5 lakh crore in the next four to five years led by armed forces’ requirement of advanced systems.

The brokerage believes that Data Patterns is well placed to capture huge opportunity in defence electronics space. Data Patterns is a vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the indigenously developed defence products industry.

The company has delivered revenue, PAT CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 30.7%, 168%, respectively, in FY19-21. The 9MFY22 revenues increased 110% YoY with EBITDA and PAT CAGR at 89% and 168%, respectively, during the period.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.