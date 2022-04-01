Top picks: ICICI Securities recommends these bank, auto, metals stocks to buy

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Going ahead, we expect broader markets to resolve out of base formation and witness catch up activity with its large cap peers, the brokerage said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities believes, that the Nifty index has formed a strong base above 52 week’s EMA that has set the stage to retest the upper band of falling channel at the 18,100 mark.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities believes, that the Nifty index has formed a strong base above 52 week’s EMA that has set the stage to retest the upper band of falling channel at the 18,100 mark.
“Meanwhile, post a sharp bounce from lower band of channel, the short-term support base for the market has shifted upwards to the 16800 mark. Hence, we believe buying on decline strategy should continue to work in favour of market participants," the brokerage's note stated.
“Meanwhile, post a sharp bounce from lower band of channel, the short-term support base for the market has shifted upwards to the 16800 mark. Hence, we believe buying on decline strategy should continue to work in favour of market participants," the brokerage's note stated.
The entire correction after hitting life-time highs of 18604 in October 2021 occurred in a well defined falling channel. During March 2022, benchmarks rebounded from the vicinity of lower band of this channel coinciding with 52 week’s EMA, signifying a pause in downward momentum, ICICI Securities highlighted.
As envisaged in its Technical Strategy for April 2022, the broader market indices maintained the rhythm of arresting secondary correction within 20% and 30%, respectively, within the framework of a structural bull market. “Going ahead, we expect broader markets to resolve out of base formation and witness catch up activity with its large cap peers."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!