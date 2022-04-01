Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Top picks: ICICI Securities recommends these bank, auto, metals stocks to buy

Top picks: ICICI Securities recommends these bank, auto, metals stocks to buy

Top stock picks
2 min read . 01:58 PM IST Livemint

  • Going ahead, we expect broader markets to resolve out of base formation and witness catch up activity with its large cap peers, the brokerage said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities believes, that the Nifty index has formed a strong base above 52 week’s EMA that has set the stage to retest the upper band of falling channel at the 18,100 mark.

Domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities believes, that the Nifty index has formed a strong base above 52 week’s EMA that has set the stage to retest the upper band of falling channel at the 18,100 mark.

“Meanwhile, post a sharp bounce from lower band of channel, the short-term support base for the market has shifted upwards to the 16800 mark. Hence, we believe buying on decline strategy should continue to work in favour of market participants," the brokerage's note stated.

“Meanwhile, post a sharp bounce from lower band of channel, the short-term support base for the market has shifted upwards to the 16800 mark. Hence, we believe buying on decline strategy should continue to work in favour of market participants," the brokerage's note stated.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

ICICI Securities' top stock picks from different sectors -

BFSI: State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bank of Baroda

Technology & Telecom: Reliance Industries, Infosys, L&T Infotech (LTI), Mindtree, Persistant Systems

Capital goods: L&T, Thermax, Grindwell Norton, SKF India ,Siemens

Consumption: Titan, ITC, Bata India, United Spirits, Voltas, Trent

Auto: Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Balkrishna Inds, Minda Corp

Infra and Realty: Ultratech Cement, DLF, Brigade Enterprises, Phoenix Mills.

Pharma: Sun Pharma, Cipla, Divis Laboratories, Laurus Labs

PSU: Concor, BEL, HAL, BEML, Canara Bank

Metal: JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Hindalco, JSPL, NMDC,JSL

Others: ABFRL, Adani Ports, Balrampur Chini, TV18 Broadcast, Easy trip Planners, JK Paper, Gokuldas Export, Navin Fluorochem.

The entire correction after hitting life-time highs of 18604 in October 2021 occurred in a well defined falling channel. During March 2022, benchmarks rebounded from the vicinity of lower band of this channel coinciding with 52 week’s EMA, signifying a pause in downward momentum, ICICI Securities highlighted.

As envisaged in its Technical Strategy for April 2022, the broader market indices maintained the rhythm of arresting secondary correction within 20% and 30%, respectively, within the framework of a structural bull market. “Going ahead, we expect broader markets to resolve out of base formation and witness catch up activity with its large cap peers."

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!