ICICI Securities upgrades Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock's rating to 'Buy'

EBITDA and APAT declined also, though, order intake was strong at ₹8 bn/ ₹36 bn during Q4FY22/FY22. This led to a robust orderbook of ₹101 bn, 65% of which is for EPC contracts. The company has provisioned ₹600 mn towards pending receivables from gencos. Meanwhile, chennai 400MLD desalination bids are close to completion and expected to awarded in FY23.