Stocks to buy: IDFC, GNA Axles, Zen Technologies among top fundamental picks by HDFC Securities
For the month of September, Nifty 50 gained 2% while the Sensex rose 1.5%. The BSE Smallcap index also rose about a percent, while the BSE Midcap index jumped 3.7% in September.
The Indian stock market indices Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed minor gains in the month of September despite concerns over higher interest rates, foreign capital outflow and global economic slowdown.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started