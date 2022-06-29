Chemical stock may rally over 45% as IIFL sees upside2 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 10:48 AM IST
- IIFL has maintained its Buy rating on the chemical stock with a target price of ₹900
Listen to this article
Domestic brokerage and research firm IIFL has retained its positive stance on Deepak Fertilisers shares, as at 10x FY23ii P/E, it continues to find valuations attractive. While nitric-acid realisations and spreads are expected to sustain in FY23, TAN spreads may soften. Thus, EPS growth in FY23 is expected to be muted, the brokerage highlighted in a note.