Chemical stock may rally over 45% as IIFL sees upside

“However, the company is likely to deliver considerably healthy growth in FY24 and FY25, as its key capex projects are commissioning then. Ammonia prices sustaining at current levels could further increase growth and FY24/25 Ebitda. By FY26, when both capex projects should be running at optimal utilisation, we expect EPS to approach Rs85-90 levels. Even a modest 10x P/E by then would imply a Mar-2025 target price of ~Rs1,020-1,080 (and potentially higher, if DFPCL switches to the new tax regime)," it added.